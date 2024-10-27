Chinar Corps Honors Bravehearts on 78th Infantry Day

The General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps, accompanied by all ranks, laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar on Sunday. This poignant ceremony marked the 78th Infantry Day, a tribute to the soldiers whose valor and sacrifice continue to uphold national freedom. The Chinar Corps took to social media platform X, proclaiming that the 'Courage and Sacrifice of our Bravehearts Endure our Freedom and Epitomises Strength of our Nation.' The solemn occasion served as a heartfelt remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price for the nation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 'indomitable spirit and courage' of the infantry's ranks and veterans. In his message on X, PM Modi highlighted the steadfast commitment of the infantry in safeguarding the nation. He emphasized that the infantry embodies strength, valour, and duty, standing firm in adversity.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officers also paid their respects at the National War Memorial, underscoring the significance of Infantry Day. Celebrated annually, Infantry Day commemorates the historic landing of the 1st Battalion of the SIKH Regiment at Srinagar on 27 October 1947. This pivotal action thwarted attempts by Pakistani-backed forces to seize Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the indelible legacy of the 'Queen of the Battle'.

