Delhi's Pollution Crisis Sparks Heated Political Debate

The escalating air pollution in Delhi has sparked political confrontation, with BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari holding AAP chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the capital's critical air quality levels. Bhandari accused Kejriwal of prioritizing financial gains over public service, pointing to alleged liquor scams as evidence.

Bhandari criticized Kejriwal's inaction on environmental promises made since 2015, highlighting the dire state of the Yamuna River as a symbol of unfulfilled commitments. He emphasized the disparity between Kejriwal's ability to afford air purifiers in his residence and the plight of those in slums without access to clean air solutions.

The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 352, categorized as 'very poor,' up from Saturday's 'poor' level of 255. In Anand Vihar, AQI crossed the 'severe' threshold at 405, intensifying public discourse on pollution control failures. Observers, including a cyclist who advocated for enhanced public transport use, suggest current measures like construction halts and traffic regulations are proving inadequate. The Delhi government's ban on firecrackers and ongoing river pollution debates reflect urgent calls for actionable solutions.

