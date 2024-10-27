Left Menu

Vadodara Welcomes World Leaders for Inauguration of Tata-Airbus Facility

Vadodara is illuminated in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez's arrival for the Tata-Airbus facility inauguration. Residents express excitement over international collaboration. The ceremony marks a significant milestone in India’s aviation industry with the debut of private military aircraft assembly and various developmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:58 IST
Vadodara City decked up with beautiful lights to welcome PM Modi, his Spanish counterpart (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Vadodara is aglow as preparations are underway for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Monday. They are set to inaugurate the Tata-Airbus aircraft facility, marking a pivotal moment in India's aviation sector.

Residents of Vadodara expressed their enthusiasm, hoping the visit would enhance India's international ties with Spain. Karan Mistry welcomed the dignitaries and anticipated strengthened relations, while Rishi Kharva highlighted the potential benefits to the nation's youth and global stature.

The Tata Aircraft Complex, situated at Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), will manufacture C-295 aircraft, a first for India's private sector in military aviation. This initiative promises a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, assembly, and lifecycle maintenance. Supporting entities include Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and numerous private enterprises.

Apart from officiating the facility's opening, PM Modi's Gujarat itinerary includes inaugurating multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores. These projects, spanning infrastructure, water supply, and tourism, are set to benefit significant regions of the state, including Amreli, Jamnagar, and Kachchh.

The Prime Minister will also launch road projects valued at Rs 2,800 crores and the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, aiming to enhance Kachchh district's socio-economic framework. Additionally, initiatives in water supply will extend essential resources to thousands across multiple districts, bolstering overall development.

The inauguration and foundation stone laying of various tourism-related projects is also on the agenda, with a focus on sustainable eco-tourism in Porbandar district and beyond. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

