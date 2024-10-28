Left Menu

McDonald's Onion Scare: Quarter Pounder Returns to Menu

McDonald's is reintroducing the Quarter Pounder burger at hundreds of its restaurants after ruling out beef patties as the cause of an E. coli outbreak that killed one person. The contamination traced to slivered onions from a Colorado supplier has affected 75 people across 13 states.

Updated: 28-10-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:28 IST
  Country:
  • United States

McDonald's announced the return of the Quarter Pounder burger to its menus following an E. coli outbreak initially linked to the product. The company had withdrawn the burgers after the outbreak led to 75 illnesses and one death across 13 states. Investigations revealed the culprit was not the beef patties but slivered onions from a supplier.

The FDA has identified onions from a Colorado Springs facility of Taylor Farms as the likely contamination source. In response, McDonald's removed the onions from its supply chain and will resume sales without them. The affected restaurants, totaling approximately 900, will reintroduce the Quarter Pounder minus the slivered onions.

This outbreak involved the E. coli 0157:H7 strain, notorious for causing severe illness. Symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports ongoing inquiries with other fast-food chains, hinting at a broader impact of the ingredient issue reported by several eateries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

