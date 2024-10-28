Firing Incident on Army Vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir
An army vehicle was reportedly fired upon in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor area. No injuries or casualties were reported. A search operation has been initiated by the army, and further updates are pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:02 IST
- Country:
- India
An incident involving gunfire targeted an army vehicle in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor region, army officials reported on Monday.
Fortunately, the event resulted in no reported injuries or casualties, which were confirmed by the officials. In response, a search operation has been promptly launched.
The situation remains under close scrutiny as more updates from the authorities are anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement