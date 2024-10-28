Udhampur's Marigold Boom: Diwali Profits Blossom for Local Farmers

In the vibrant region of Udhampur, farmers are basking in the glow of significant profits thanks to the cultivation of marigold flowers, particularly during the bustling Diwali season. Anita Sharma, a seasoned cultivator with over a decade of experience, says the demand for marigolds surges during this period, leading to increased earnings.

Anita Sharma expresses joy over the booming demand, noting, 'We are four to five people working here, and the surge in marigold demand during Diwali allows us to earn a substantial profit.' Geeta Devi, another cultivator, relays her dedication to the craft, stating their willingness to travel far distances to meet the demand for these aromatic flowers.

Champal, a supervisor overseeing production in Udhampur, mentions a workforce of 25 people spanning three districts, who benefit from subsidies and plant treatments. The marigold price nearly doubles during Diwali, from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg. Deepak Sharma highlights the progress in the district's cultivation practices with growing involvement and government support, a testament to the region's agricultural resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)