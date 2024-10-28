Left Menu

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Embrace Body Cameras for Transparency

In response to alleged police misconduct, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police stations mandate body cameras, aiming to enhance accountability and transparency during public interactions. This initiative follows an incident involving an Army Major reportedly harassed at a police station, prompting government action and police suspensions to uphold zero-tolerance policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:21 IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Embrace Body Cameras for Transparency
Police station reception desk in-charge wearing body cameras (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards accountability and transparency, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack's Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh has mandated the use of body cameras for police station reception desk in-charges. This directive follows an incident where an Army Major and his female companion were allegedly mistreated at Bharatpur police station.

Officials report that body cameras aim to monitor interactions between police personnel, receptionists, and complainants. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra emphasized that this tool will enable senior officials to address communication issues, ensuring proper conduct towards the public.

The decision, influenced by the September 15 incident at Bharatpur Police Station, aligns with Odisha's zero-tolerance policy against violence, especially involving women. The government has taken immediate steps, including suspending five police officials and ordering a Crime Branch investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024