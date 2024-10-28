Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Embrace Body Cameras for Transparency
In response to alleged police misconduct, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police stations mandate body cameras, aiming to enhance accountability and transparency during public interactions. This initiative follows an incident involving an Army Major reportedly harassed at a police station, prompting government action and police suspensions to uphold zero-tolerance policies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards accountability and transparency, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack's Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh has mandated the use of body cameras for police station reception desk in-charges. This directive follows an incident where an Army Major and his female companion were allegedly mistreated at Bharatpur police station.
Officials report that body cameras aim to monitor interactions between police personnel, receptionists, and complainants. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra emphasized that this tool will enable senior officials to address communication issues, ensuring proper conduct towards the public.
The decision, influenced by the September 15 incident at Bharatpur Police Station, aligns with Odisha's zero-tolerance policy against violence, especially involving women. The government has taken immediate steps, including suspending five police officials and ordering a Crime Branch investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Reopens Cold Cases: Seeking Justice and Accountability
Outrage Over NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder and Calls for Govt Accountability
Maharashtra's Rising Crime: A Call for Accountability
PTI's Shah Farman Resigns as Senior Advisor Amid Accountability Committee Duties
Supreme Court's Call for Accountability in Kolkata Doctor's Case