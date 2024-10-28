Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Embrace Body Cameras for Transparency

In a significant move towards accountability and transparency, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack's Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh has mandated the use of body cameras for police station reception desk in-charges. This directive follows an incident where an Army Major and his female companion were allegedly mistreated at Bharatpur police station.

Officials report that body cameras aim to monitor interactions between police personnel, receptionists, and complainants. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra emphasized that this tool will enable senior officials to address communication issues, ensuring proper conduct towards the public.

The decision, influenced by the September 15 incident at Bharatpur Police Station, aligns with Odisha's zero-tolerance policy against violence, especially involving women. The government has taken immediate steps, including suspending five police officials and ordering a Crime Branch investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)