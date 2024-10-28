Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Embarks on Wayanad Election Campaign: A Promising Era Begins

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra starts her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, a seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. Emphasizing her dedication to addressing local challenges, especially those affecting women and tribal communities, she pledges to carry forward her brother's work, highlighting Wayanad's natural and cultural significance.

Updated: 28-10-2024 10:45 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaving her residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra departed for Wayanad on Monday to officially kick off her campaign for the Lok Sabha by-election. The decision follows Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat after his election from Raebareli earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy, approved by Congress on October 15, marks a political moment, reflecting her ongoing commitment to the party and constituents. Post-nomination, she addressed her Wayanad supporters through an open letter titled "My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad," posted on X, expressing her dedication to serving the region.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted her pledge to tackle issues facing women and tribal communities, continuing her brother's legacy with a focus on fostering new opportunities. Her emphasis on preserving Wayanad's natural beauty and cultural heritage underscores her vision for sustainable development.

In a massive roadshow, joined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other UDF leaders, Priyanka Gandhi conveyed her heartfelt commitment to the constituency. Voters head to the polls November 13, amidst a widespread electoral phase across multiple states, including assembly polls in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

