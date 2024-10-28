Global Markets: Earnings, Elections, and Currency Shifts Rock Finance Landscape

Global stock markets experienced an upswing on Monday as Wall Street's 'Magnificent 7' braced for a crucial week of earnings reports. Simultaneously, the yen declined sharply, influenced by Japan's political turbulence following the ruling party's poor election performance.

In the Middle East, a reduction in tensions led to a 5.34% drop in oil prices. Investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election and key economic data releases, including crucial employment figures expected on Friday.

Currency markets witnessed notable fluctuations, with the U.S. dollar setting a three-month high against the yen and heading for significant monthly gains. Meanwhile, bond yields surged as market participants anticipated a potential second Trump presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)