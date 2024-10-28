Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Emotional Connect in Wayanad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her emotional connection with Wayanad during her election campaign, recounting personal experiences, community resilience, and addressing pressing issues like tribal rights, tourism, and unemployment. She urged Wayanad's people to join the battle for democratic values as she announced her candidacy for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:19 IST
Congress leader and candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

During her campaign visit to Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a poignant encounter, revealing her emotional bond with the constituency. She recalled how an incident during her nomination filing made Wayanad feel like a second home, with a local mother embracing her with warmth similar to her own mother's.

Vadra highlighted her visit to Wayanad following a devastating landslide, where she witnessed the community's resilience and mutual aid, even among children who had suffered losses. She commended the people for embodying the principles of courage and religious harmony, expressing her pride in representing them.

Addressing various state issues, such as tribal needs, crop pricing, tourism, and unemployment, Vadra vowed to understand and act on these challenges through dialogue with the residents. She emphasized the importance of standing up for constitutional values, democracy, and truth, calling for unity and introspection over numeric electoral gains.

