Switzerland's President, Viola Amherd, has expressed support for revising the country's current re-export ban on Swiss-made arms, which currently prevents these weapons from being sent from other countries to Ukraine. Speaking at a press event in Bern, the President, who also serves as Defence Minister, emphasized the need to advance the nation's armaments sector.

Amherd highlighted that if there are challenges in the armaments industry, they invariably impact national security due to the importance of technological prowess and expertise. She called for a step forward to address these issues.

The decision comes amid declining Swiss weapons sales, with critics alleging that the country's neutral position has contributed to this downward trend. The debate continues on balancing neutrality with national security interests.

