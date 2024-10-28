Left Menu

Global Stocks Surge Amid Political Shifts and Market Speculations

Global stocks saw an increase at the week's start due to earnings reports from major U.S. companies, political changes in Japan, and de-escalating Middle East tensions. The dollar reached new peaks against the yen amidst Japan's political upheaval, while oil prices dipped following geopolitical developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced an upswing on Monday, fueled by earnings reports from America's leading companies, collectively known as the 'Magnificent 7.' Concurrently, Japan faced political turbulence, reflected in the yen's depreciation post-election and a dip in oil prices as Middle East tensions reduced.

The dollar strengthened against the yen, reaching a three-month high, following the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's loss of its parliamentary majority. Analysts anticipate a potential dovish shift in economic policies from any new government, adding pressure on the yen.

In the U.S., stock futures pointed upwards, with a significant week for market movers looming due to upcoming employment data and earnings reports. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East appeared to ease, as Israel's strategic strikes focused on military sites rather than oil infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

