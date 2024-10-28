Global Stocks Surge Amid Political Shifts and Market Speculations

Global stocks experienced an upswing on Monday, fueled by earnings reports from America's leading companies, collectively known as the 'Magnificent 7.' Concurrently, Japan faced political turbulence, reflected in the yen's depreciation post-election and a dip in oil prices as Middle East tensions reduced.

The dollar strengthened against the yen, reaching a three-month high, following the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's loss of its parliamentary majority. Analysts anticipate a potential dovish shift in economic policies from any new government, adding pressure on the yen.

In the U.S., stock futures pointed upwards, with a significant week for market movers looming due to upcoming employment data and earnings reports. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East appeared to ease, as Israel's strategic strikes focused on military sites rather than oil infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)