Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Announce Diwali Holidays with Ayodhya's Grand Celebrations in Tow

Puducherry and Tamil Nadu governments declare holidays around Diwali, accommodating travel and celebrations. Ayodhya gears up for a grand festival with over 2.5 million lamps to light up the Shri Ram Lalla Temple and 55 ghats along the Sarayu River, enhancing the Deepotsav spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:49 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photo/X@LGov_Puducherry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry has declared October 30 a holiday for government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings and educational institutions in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam. This move is part of the Deepavali Eve celebrations, with November 16 set as a compensatory working day to balance the holiday schedule.

In a similar announcement, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday on November 1, facilitating travel and festive convenience for students, parents, and government employees. This post-Diwali day off will also require a compensatory working day on November 9 to maintain academic and administrative schedules.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, preparations for a grand Diwali celebration are underway at the newly constructed Shri Ram Lalla Temple. Special lamps have been selected to illuminate the temple, and over 2.5 million lamps are being prepared to light up 55 ghats along the Sarayu River, in what promises to be a spectacular Deepotsav festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

