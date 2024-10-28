Left Menu

Western Railway Boosts Services for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Western Railway is deploying 200 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja period, enhancing services largely in the Mumbai Division. Measures to manage the increased crowd include additional staffing, creating holding areas, and implementing platform ticket restrictions, ensuring passengers' safe and efficient travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:46 IST
Western Railway Boosts Services for Diwali and Chhath Puja
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Western Railway (WR) is boosting its services to meet the surge in passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja by operating 200 special trains. According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, around 40 of these trains are run by the Mumbai Division, with 22 heading to key destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. The initiative is part of Western Railway's strategic plan to accommodate the festive season's rush while ensuring a smooth travel experience for passengers.

The Western Railway has implemented an array of measures designed to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of passengers. Maximum staff deployment has been organized at high-traffic stations such as Bandra Terminus, Surat, Udhna, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. Temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at pivotal Mumbai Division stations, including Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Bandra Terminus, are in effect until November 8, 2024. A newly established holding area at Bandra Terminus exemplifies these efforts, creating a space capable of accommodating 600 passengers.

Additional arrangements include increased staffing at ticket counters, enhanced security measures, and the deployment of Crime Prevention and Detection Squad teams to monitor stations. Western Railway is proactive in using media to inform the public about these additional services. Continuous updates through social media and traditional outlets are utilized to ensure passengers have current information, all part of the broader effort to manage the festive travel increase efficiently and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

