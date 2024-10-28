Left Menu

Market Movements Amid Tech Earnings and Political Shifts

Global stock indexes rose as investors await tech earnings reports and monitor political shifts in the U.S. and Japan. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped following Israel's actions against Iran. The U.S. jobs report and presidential election stir anticipation, impacting market trends and creating a cautious investment atmosphere.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:41 IST
Market Movements Amid Tech Earnings and Political Shifts
Stock markets advanced globally on Monday as investors geared up for a wave of earnings reports from major U.S. tech companies. The gains came despite a sharp drop in oil prices following Israel's military action against Iran over the weekend, which notably avoided oil and nuclear sites.

In currency movements, the Japanese yen hit a three-month low against the dollar due to political uncertainties in Japan. The dollar advanced 1% against the yen, touching its weakest level since July, while U.S. stocks rose as investors eyed upcoming data and the presidential election.

Energy stocks dipped with falling oil prices, yet the overall U.S. stock indexes saw gains. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted increases, buoyed by U.S. tech giant earnings inquiries and the pending jobs report, with cautious optimism overshadowed by looming political events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

