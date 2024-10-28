Left Menu

Volkswagen's Bold Restructuring: A Shake-Up in Germany's Automotive Powerhouse

Volkswagen is considering closing at least three factories in Germany, potentially laying off tens of thousands to restructure its business amidst competition and weakening demand. This move has sparked negotiations with unions and pressure on the German government, emphasizing the need for industry revitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:52 IST
Volkswagen's Bold Restructuring: A Shake-Up in Germany's Automotive Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volkswagen has announced plans to shutter at least three of its German factories and lay off tens of thousands of employees as it embarks on a significant restructuring initiative. This move comes amid efforts to cut costs and revamp operations in response to stiff competition and declining demand across Europe and Asia.

Daniela Cavallo, head of Volkswagen's works council, emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging for substantial restructuring and warning of potential talks cessation if demands are not taken seriously. As negotiations intensify, the German government faces mounting pressure to stimulate its struggling economy.

In response to high operational costs and decreased productivity, Volkswagen aims to implement at least a 10% salary reduction and a pay freeze in the coming years. The company's stock has experienced a notable decline, reflecting broader industry challenges such as looming EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024