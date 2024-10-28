Cuba's Energy Lifeline: Mexico's Oil Shipment Amid Crisis

A tanker loaded with around 400,000 barrels of oil left Mexico's Pajaritos port bound for Cuba, intended to help the island during an acute energy crisis, shipping data reveals.

Cuba has been forced to close schools and keep non-essential workers at home following grid problems exacerbated by recent storms. The Cuba-flagged tanker, Vilma, is expected to arrive shortly.

Data indicates that Mexico has consistently supported Cuba's energy needs, alongside Venezuela, delivering around 20,000 barrels per day this year to mitigate shortages. The Mexican shipments come as Cuba's energy infrastructure struggles amid decreased oil imports.

