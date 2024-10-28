Left Menu

Cuba's Energy Lifeline: Mexico's Oil Shipment Amid Crisis

A tanker carrying 400,000 barrels of oil departed from Mexico to aid Cuba amidst a severe energy crisis. Mexico has become a crucial supplier, alongside Venezuela, as Cuba grapples with power outages following recent grid collapses worsened by Hurricane Oscar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:59 IST
Cuba's Energy Lifeline: Mexico's Oil Shipment Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tanker loaded with around 400,000 barrels of oil left Mexico's Pajaritos port bound for Cuba, intended to help the island during an acute energy crisis, shipping data reveals.

Cuba has been forced to close schools and keep non-essential workers at home following grid problems exacerbated by recent storms. The Cuba-flagged tanker, Vilma, is expected to arrive shortly.

Data indicates that Mexico has consistently supported Cuba's energy needs, alongside Venezuela, delivering around 20,000 barrels per day this year to mitigate shortages. The Mexican shipments come as Cuba's energy infrastructure struggles amid decreased oil imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024