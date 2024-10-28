Left Menu

Trump's Allies Face a Climate Catch-22 with Biden's IRA

Despite Donald Trump's intentions to dismantle President Biden's climate subsidies, many of his allies and fundraisers benefit significantly from these incentives. They hold substantial stakes in clean energy projects that rely on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), raising questions about potential intra-party conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:15 IST
Trump's Allies Face a Climate Catch-22 with Biden's IRA

Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate President Biden's climate subsidies, yet many of his closest associates are reaping benefits from these investments in clean energy technologies.

Reuters reports that at least seven of Trump's allies have substantial holdings in companies benefiting from the Inflation Reduction Act's tax incentives. Jared Kushner, Harold Hamm, and Howard Lutnick are among those with significant stakes.

These investments highlight a complex dynamic within Trump's circle, as some may advocate for preserving Biden's climate initiatives to benefit from these incentives, signaling a potential clash if Trump wins the next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024