Valencia's Fruit Farms Ravaged by Severe Floods: A Farming Catastrophe

In the aftermath of catastrophic floods, Valencia's agricultural landscape lies in ruins, threatening the livelihoods of countless farmers. Bernardo Ferrer, a fruit farmer, faces the grim reality of losing his entire crop to the deluge, which affected a vast portion of the Valencia region.

The region, pivotal for Spain's citrus production, has been severely impacted, endangering its position as the world's leading orange exporter. Unprecedented floods have affected vast hectares of farmland, jeopardizing major crops like oranges, persimmons, avocados, almonds, and wine-making grapes.

In addition to crop destruction, the floods claimed lives and obliterated infrastructure. Despite insurance assurances, recovery seems an uphill battle as many farmers find their lands unapproachable. Livestock losses further exacerbate the disaster, highlighting the significant challenges ahead for Valencia's farm community.

