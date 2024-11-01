Left Menu

BSF Foils Smuggling, Nabs Rohingya Migrants Amid Bangladesh Turmoil

The Border Security Force detained two Rohingya migrants at Tripura's Karbook bus stand amid heightened security post-Bangladesh's political crisis. Indian currency and UNHCR cards were seized. The BSF also thwarted smuggling attempts along the border, confiscating sugar and contraband worth Rs 4,76,479. Sheikh Hasina's ouster further heightened border vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Rohingya migrants at the Karbook bus stand in Tripura's Gomati District as they attempted to return to Bangladesh, according to an official release. The detainees, both residents of the Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox Bazaar, Bangladesh, were found with Indian currency, mobile phones, and UNHCR identification cards.

In different operations, vigilant BSF troops thwarted several attempts at trans-border smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border. They seized 1,600 kgs of sugar and other items worth Rs 4,76,479. The BSF has intensified border surveillance to curb trans-border crime and infiltration following Bangladesh's recent political crisis, the release added.

Amidst the latest developments, Bangladesh witnessed significant political upheaval when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in August 2024 by a student-led movement after fatal protests. Hasina, aged 76, sought refuge in India on August 5, leading to the formation of an interim government by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

