Buffalo Spectacle: Hyderabad's Sadar Festival Unites Communities

Hyderabad gears up for the Sadar Festival, celebrating with parades of decorated buffaloes, including the prized Murrah bull 'Gholu-2'. Held after Diwali, this vibrant event highlights Telangana's cultural roots, backed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It's a tradition embraced by all, showcasing unity and devotion.

Updated: 02-11-2024 09:46 IST
'Gholu-2', a champion Murrah buffalo bull (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Hyderabad, preparations are underway for the annual Sadar Festival, set to captivate with the arrival of the celebrated Murrah buffalo bull, 'Gholu-2'. This impressive creature hailing from Haryana stands at a towering 7 feet and weighs nearly 2 tons, setting the stage for an exciting celebration.

The festival, celebrated two days after Diwali, will take place in Khairatabad. It's a significant event for the Yadav community, featuring a lively procession of ornately adorned buffaloes, embodying cultural pride and devotion. Telangana's CM, Revanth Reddy, lends full governmental support to cover the festival's expenses, ensuring its vibrant tradition thrives.

Organized by Edla Haribabu of the All India Yadav Mahasabha, the event will showcase five majestic buffalo bulls, including 'Gholu-2', noted for its acclaim as a Padma Shri award winner owned by Narendra Singh. This grand celebration has been a cornerstone of Hyderabad's cultural scene since 1942, welcoming participants from various backgrounds, particularly enthusiastic youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

