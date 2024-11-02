Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates: Residents Struggle as Smog Thickens

A thick smog blankets Delhi, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into a 'very poor' category in many areas. Residents express concerns over difficulties in breathing, especially during physical activities. Pollution levels are expected to worsen, posing serious health risks for inhabitants.

Visual from India Gate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dense layer of smog has enveloped Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels on Saturday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city posted an AQI of 296 at 7 a.m., marking a deterioration in air quality.

Particularly affected areas included Anand Vihar, which recorded a 'very poor' AQI of 380, and RK Puram with 346. Other locations like the IGI Airport T3 terminal and Dwarka Sector 8 registered AQIs of 342 and 308, respectively. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported similar findings, raising concerns across the capital.

Residents, especially cyclists near India Gate, shared their struggles with ANI. They noted that engaging in activities such as cycling or jogging has become significantly harder due to the polluted air. Many fear that the situation is unlikely to improve, with forecasts suggesting further increases in pollution levels in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

