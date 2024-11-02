Major Sasaram Police Crackdown Yields Firearms, Drugs, and Suspects

In a significant operation on Saturday, Sasaram police executed a crackdown that led to the confiscation of a variety of illegal items, notably firearms, heroin, laptops, and mobile phones. Authorities swung into action following a tip-off about hidden drugs in multiple residences in Mubarakganj, under the Nagar police station's jurisdiction.

According to police officials, investigations revealed not only the concealment of drugs but also an active illegal drug trade within the neighborhood. Rohtas Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar stated that law enforcement conducted raids on six to seven identified homes. These operations resulted in the detention of ten individuals suspected of being involved in these illicit activities, as detectives continue to probe deeper into the drug supply network operating in the region.

"The matter is under investigation. More than ten individuals have been detained and are subject to questioning. Recovered items include weapons and drugs. Further details, including the total number of arrests and recovered weapons, will be disclosed after interrogations," he said. Police have confirmed that the arrested suspects are being interrogated, with comprehensive details on the seized weapons, cash, and drugs to follow soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)