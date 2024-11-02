Blaze Erupts in Delhi Warehouse: Firefighters Battle Flames
A significant fire erupted in a warehouse in Delhi's Alipur, prompting a response from 30 fire tenders. Firefighters are actively working to control the blaze that broke out in the evening, with further details pending. The situation is ongoing as crews strive to extinguish the fire.
A massive fire erupted in a warehouse located in Delhi's Alipur area, close to Shivam Dharam Kanta, creating a scene of chaos on Saturday evening.
The emergency was reported at approximately 4 p.m. as teams scrambled to the location, deploying additional resources to curb the disaster. A total of 30 fire tenders were dispatched to the site to battle the inferno.
Firefighting efforts continue as crews strive to bring the situation under control. As of now, further updates are awaited, with authorities on high alert to prevent further escalation of the incident.
