Blaze Erupts in Delhi Warehouse: Firefighters Battle Flames

A massive fire erupted in a warehouse located in Delhi's Alipur area, close to Shivam Dharam Kanta, creating a scene of chaos on Saturday evening.

The emergency was reported at approximately 4 p.m. as teams scrambled to the location, deploying additional resources to curb the disaster. A total of 30 fire tenders were dispatched to the site to battle the inferno.

Firefighting efforts continue as crews strive to bring the situation under control. As of now, further updates are awaited, with authorities on high alert to prevent further escalation of the incident.

