BSF Busts Cross-Border Operations: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended

In a decisive operation on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals at two distinct locations in Tripura. Acting on specific intelligence at approximately 2:30 PM, BSF troops from Border Out Post Kamla Sagar in Sepahijela district intercepted four Bangladeshi individuals attempting to breach the Indian border by maneuvering past the IBB Fence.

The press release highlighted that three of these detainees hailed from Gopalganj district, while the fourth individual, facilitating their illegal entry, was from Kasba, Bangladesh. In a separate operation, another Bangladeshi national from Netrakona district was apprehended by BSF troops at BOP Samrupara in Unakoti district.

Furthermore, the BSF's vigilance thwarted several trans-border smuggling attempts, rescuing 12 cattle and seizing 900 kilograms of sugar and other contraband valued at Rs 3 lakhs. In a previously reported incident, two Rohingya migrants were detained at Karbook bus stand in Tripura's Gomati District, armed with Indian currency and UNHCR cards, indicating their attempt to exit into Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)