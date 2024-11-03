Left Menu

BSF Troops Recover Drone Smuggling Suspects at Amritsar Border

The BSF has recovered a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone from Kamirpura village in Amritsar. Acting on specific intelligence, BSF carried out a search operation, recovering the drone in a farming field. Previously, BSF intercepted drone smuggling and seized heroin in the Amritsar district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:11 IST
BSF Troops Recover Drone Smuggling Suspects at Amritsar Border
BSF troops with recovered drone (Picture: BSF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully recovered a small drone in the Kamirpura village, a border area of Amritsar, as revealed in a BSF release on Saturday. Acting on precise intelligence, the BSF troops initiated a search operation in the designated zone, recovering a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone at approximately 5:50 pm.

The operation, carried out on November 2, responded to intelligence cues indicating drone presence in Amritsar's border area. The BSF's timely intervention led to the successful recovery of the drone from a farming field near Kamirpura village. Just a day prior, on November 1, the BSF recovered two drones and a packet containing suspected heroin from various locations within Amritsar's border region.

According to official reports, the BSF's intelligence wing actively thwarted attempts at drone smuggling across the border. On the night of October 31, BSF personnel seized a packet of suspected heroin weighing 570 grams from a harvested paddy field near Pulmoran village, Amritsar. The package was secured with yellow adhesive tape and came equipped with a steel ring and an illuminating strip for visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024