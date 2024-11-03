BSF Troops Recover Drone Smuggling Suspects at Amritsar Border

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully recovered a small drone in the Kamirpura village, a border area of Amritsar, as revealed in a BSF release on Saturday. Acting on precise intelligence, the BSF troops initiated a search operation in the designated zone, recovering a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone at approximately 5:50 pm.

The operation, carried out on November 2, responded to intelligence cues indicating drone presence in Amritsar's border area. The BSF's timely intervention led to the successful recovery of the drone from a farming field near Kamirpura village. Just a day prior, on November 1, the BSF recovered two drones and a packet containing suspected heroin from various locations within Amritsar's border region.

According to official reports, the BSF's intelligence wing actively thwarted attempts at drone smuggling across the border. On the night of October 31, BSF personnel seized a packet of suspected heroin weighing 570 grams from a harvested paddy field near Pulmoran village, Amritsar. The package was secured with yellow adhesive tape and came equipped with a steel ring and an illuminating strip for visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)