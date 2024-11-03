Rameswaram Battles Heavy Rainfall: Efforts Underway to Combat Waterlogging

Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu faced waterlogging issues on Sunday as relentless rainfall hit the region, causing traffic disruptions in areas like Thitagudi, Pradyantheru, and Mettutheru. The municipal corporation has initiated efforts to clear stagnant water, particularly in low-lying parts of the city.

Municipal Chairman KE Nazarkhan confirmed ongoing measures to prevent future water accumulation irrespective of rainfall intensity. "Despite this morning's downpour, accumulated rainwater was quickly managed by municipal workers," he reported to ANI. He emphasized the urgency of the operation, suggesting plans are being executed like a 'war-time' strategy to avert stagnation.

The heavy rainfall has been attributed to the deep circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and South Peninsular India, affecting Tamil Nadu and nearby states. The India Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert from November 2 to 8, highlighting anticipated downpours over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While other Indian regions remain clear, temperatures in North and East India are projected to decrease marginally during early November.

