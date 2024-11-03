Left Menu

Second Day Battle: Flames Ravage Delhi's Alipur Warehouse

Firefighting efforts continued in Delhi's Alipur area for a second day as a massive warehouse fire spread rapidly. Over 200 personnel and 35 fire tenders were deployed. The fire destroyed three buildings, highlighting a lack of firefighting measures in the area, creating significant logistical challenges for the operation.

The firefighters dousing the fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Firefighters in Delhi's Alipur area grappled with a raging fire for a second consecutive day, officials revealed. The flames, fueled by their intensity, spread across a large swath of the neighborhood.

The fire, which erupted Saturday evening at a warehouse near Shivam Dharam Kanta, posed significant challenges. 'The blaze spread in all directions, and the wall collapse intensified the situation,' Chief Fire Officer Rajeev Shukla told ANI. 'The heat was so extreme that standing even across the road was impossible.'

Chief Fire Officer Virender Singh reported that 35 fire tenders and about 200 fire personnel were working tirelessly to control the blaze. The fire engulfed three warehouse buildings, all now reduced to rubble. Additionally, Singh pointed out a lack of fire safety infrastructure, requiring water to be brought from 500 meters away due to the inaccessibility of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

