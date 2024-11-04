BJP Pledges Rs 2,100 Aid for Jharkhand Women Amid Election Campaign
BJP, reiterating its commitment to support women, promises Rs 2,100 monthly aid to every woman in Jharkhand if victorious. Amit Shah assures the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, addressing Bangladeshi infiltration. Elections are scheduled for mid-November with results by November 23.
In a strategic move ahead of Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinforced its promise to support women by proposing a monthly aid of Rs 2,100 under the 'Gogo Didi scheme'. The scheme, introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to provide financial assistance to women across the state if the party comes to power. Additionally, Shah pledged employment opportunities and subsidized LPG gas cylinders during festive seasons.
Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj supported Shah's announcements, asserting that similar promises made to Odisha women were honored. He criticized the current Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren for failing to fulfill its electoral promises and expressed confidence in BJP achieving a full majority in the forthcoming elections.
Further, Shah outlined plans to tackle serious issues such as the Uniform Civil Code implementation and the challenge of Bangladeshi infiltration affecting local job opportunities. He emphasized that the UCC will safeguard the identity of Jharkhand's tribal communities. The electoral process, encompassing 81 seats, will occur in two phases, concluding with vote counting on November 23.
