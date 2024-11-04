Left Menu

BJP Pledges Rs 2,100 Aid for Jharkhand Women Amid Election Campaign

BJP, reiterating its commitment to support women, promises Rs 2,100 monthly aid to every woman in Jharkhand if victorious. Amit Shah assures the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, addressing Bangladeshi infiltration. Elections are scheduled for mid-November with results by November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:01 IST
BJP Pledges Rs 2,100 Aid for Jharkhand Women Amid Election Campaign
Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of Jharkhand's upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinforced its promise to support women by proposing a monthly aid of Rs 2,100 under the 'Gogo Didi scheme'. The scheme, introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to provide financial assistance to women across the state if the party comes to power. Additionally, Shah pledged employment opportunities and subsidized LPG gas cylinders during festive seasons.

Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj supported Shah's announcements, asserting that similar promises made to Odisha women were honored. He criticized the current Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren for failing to fulfill its electoral promises and expressed confidence in BJP achieving a full majority in the forthcoming elections.

Further, Shah outlined plans to tackle serious issues such as the Uniform Civil Code implementation and the challenge of Bangladeshi infiltration affecting local job opportunities. He emphasized that the UCC will safeguard the identity of Jharkhand's tribal communities. The electoral process, encompassing 81 seats, will occur in two phases, concluding with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024