Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand: 23 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district resulted in 23 fatalities as the vehicle plunged into a gorge. Over 45 people were aboard when the mishap occurred. Rescue operations are ongoing, with officials working tirelessly. Chief Minister Dhami directed swift relief measures and monetary aid for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:45 IST
Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand: 23 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway
23 dead, 45 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying over 45 passengers plunged into a gorge near Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday morning, leading to the death of 23 individuals, police reported.

The accident occurred as the bus was traveling from the Golikhal area to Ramnagar. Upon receiving the incident's information, authorities swiftly initiated relief and rescue operations, launching an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Police, fire, and SDRF teams are actively working to evacuate the injured, providing them with necessary medical attention at the nearest health facility. High-ranking officials, including the Commissioner and DIG Kumaon, have arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue mission. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami communicated with top officials over the phone, urging expedited rescue efforts.

Expressing his sorrow over the tragedy, Dhami reported on social media, "Very sad news has been received about the casualties." He announced prompt actions, including possible airlifting of seriously injured passengers and suspension of local enforcement officials. Dhami also announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured, along with a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024