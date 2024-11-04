Tragic Bus Plunge in Uttarakhand: 23 Dead, Rescue Efforts Underway

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying over 45 passengers plunged into a gorge near Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday morning, leading to the death of 23 individuals, police reported.

The accident occurred as the bus was traveling from the Golikhal area to Ramnagar. Upon receiving the incident's information, authorities swiftly initiated relief and rescue operations, launching an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Police, fire, and SDRF teams are actively working to evacuate the injured, providing them with necessary medical attention at the nearest health facility. High-ranking officials, including the Commissioner and DIG Kumaon, have arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue mission. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami communicated with top officials over the phone, urging expedited rescue efforts.

Expressing his sorrow over the tragedy, Dhami reported on social media, "Very sad news has been received about the casualties." He announced prompt actions, including possible airlifting of seriously injured passengers and suspension of local enforcement officials. Dhami also announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured, along with a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

