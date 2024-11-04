NTPC and ONGC Forge Alliance for Renewable Energy Revolution

In a major move towards bolstering India's renewable energy sector, power giant NTPC and oil major ONGC announced their collaboration to explore initiatives in the new and renewable energy space.

The entities revealed plans to form a joint venture through their subsidiaries, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and ONGC Green Energy Ltd, to drive advancements in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and energy storage.

This joint effort not only aims at acquiring renewable energy assets but also participating in offshore wind tenders, specifically in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, thereby significantly impacting India's push towards sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)