NTPC and ONGC Forge Alliance for Renewable Energy Revolution

NTPC and ONGC have collaborated to explore new and renewable energy opportunities through a joint venture. The partnership will focus on solar, wind, and other renewable energy sectors, aiming to contribute significantly to India's renewable energy landscape and participate in offshore wind tenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:46 IST
NTPC and ONGC Forge Alliance for Renewable Energy Revolution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move towards bolstering India's renewable energy sector, power giant NTPC and oil major ONGC announced their collaboration to explore initiatives in the new and renewable energy space.

The entities revealed plans to form a joint venture through their subsidiaries, NTPC Green Energy Ltd and ONGC Green Energy Ltd, to drive advancements in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and energy storage.

This joint effort not only aims at acquiring renewable energy assets but also participating in offshore wind tenders, specifically in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, thereby significantly impacting India's push towards sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

