India Leads the Charge: Solar Futures Bright with ISA Presidency Re-Election

India has been re-elected as President of the Indian Solar Alliance for 2024-2026, showcasing its leadership in global solar energy initiatives. France remains Vice-President. The ISA aims to advance solar projects, support vulnerable regions, and promote women's involvement in solar energy activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:02 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that India has been re-elected as the President of the Indian Solar Alliance (ISA) from 2024 to 2026. The announcement was made during the 7th General Assembly of the ISA, where France retained its position as Vice-President, underscoring the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in advancing global solar energy objectives.

Minister Joshi emphasized India's role in promoting solar energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the country's impactful work. This includes initiatives in mini-grids and healthcare solutions, aimed at boosting investment and adoption of solar energy worldwide. The assembly also appointed eight Vice Presidents across ISA's geographical regions, showcasing a robust governance structure to push solar advancements.

The ISA continues to pioneer solar projects, specifically targeting Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Development States (SIDS) since 2020. With 11 demonstration projects, the alliance aims to exhibit scalable solar applications. A fresh proposal during the assembly focused on increasing women's involvement in ISA's solar initiatives across member nations, marking a significant step towards inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

