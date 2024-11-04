Siddaramaiah Criticizes Funding Injustice and BJP Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a sharp critique of the central government's funding policies, alleging systemic injustice in the financial allocations to the state. Siddaramaiah claims that Karnataka's tax contributions far exceed the funds it receives in return, describing it as gross fiscal inequity.

The chief minister also took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, accusing them of failing to advocate for Karnataka's financial rights. He questioned if any BJP leader, including Prahlad Joshi, Bommai, or Shetter, had raised their voice against these apparent discrepancies.

Addressing the contentious Waqf land issue, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of engaging in political maneuvering. He assured no farmer would be displaced and emphasized that notices issued during previous administrations had been withdrawn. Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to governmental guarantees, arguing these measures do constitute meaningful development.

(With inputs from agencies.)