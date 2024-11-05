Kremlin Silent on North Korean Troops in Russia
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on reports suggesting the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, allegedly preparing for involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. During a briefing, Peskov maintained silence on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:41 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has refrained from speaking on recent reports suggesting North Korean troops have arrived in Russia, allegedly preparing for deployment in the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
When pressed for information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov offered no details, stating, 'I can say nothing on this.'
This response leaves lingering questions about potential military collaborations between Russia and North Korea, amid the backdrop of the Ukrainian war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement