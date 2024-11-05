Revolutionizing Solar Energy: Integrating Smart Tech for a Greener Future

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has highlighted the need for increased efficiency in solar projects, emphasizing cost-reduction and the development of energy storage solutions. Speaking at the International Solar Alliance conference, Joshi urged integration of smart technologies to advance the solar industry's impact on economic development.

Joshi, who presides over the 120-nation grouping, underscored the conference's role in gathering top industry minds to discuss strategies for solar advancement. He cited India's initiatives, including the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, expected to generate 1.7 million jobs, and the training of 325,000 youth in rooftop solar systems.

Focusing on smart technologies, Joshi noted how real-time energy monitoring and AI can optimize consumption. New tech developments such as bifacial panels are improving solar panel efficiency. Additionally, Joshi discussed India's significant solar tariff reductions under PM Modi and stressed the importance of emerging storage technologies to ensure reliable solar energy distribution.

