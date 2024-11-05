Left Menu

Prince William Strengthens UK-South Africa Ties Amidst Earthshot Prize Visit

Prince William is visiting South Africa, meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and participating in the Earthshot Prize awards. His visit focuses on strengthening UK-South Africa relations and addressing climate change. The Earthshot Prize awards highlight the significant impact of climate change in Africa, granting £1 million to innovative environmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:21 IST
Prince William Strengthens UK-South Africa Ties Amidst Earthshot Prize Visit
Prince William Image Credit: Wikipedia

Prince William has embarked on a noteworthy visit to South Africa, where he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town. This visit follows a nature excursion alongside rangers and conservationists at Table Mountain National Park.

During their meeting, the Prince of Wales and Ramaphosa discussed the significant ties between the UK and South Africa. The UK, particularly the Royal Family, shares a deep-rooted connection with South Africa, as emphasized by the country's presidency.

The visit coincides with preparations for the Earthshot Prize awards, an initiative launched by Prince William in 2020. This year's event, hosted by South Africa, spotlights climate change and its grave impacts on the African continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

