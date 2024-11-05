India Bolsters Oil Spill Preparedness Amid Rising Risks

The Indian Coast Guard convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess the nation's preparedness for oil spill disasters. This 26th National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOSDCP) meeting, held in New Delhi, was chaired by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, according to an official report.

Approximately 80 delegates representing various ministries, central and state governments, ports, and oil-handling agencies participated in the event. The gathering aimed at strengthening the country's response strategies to potential oil spills in Indian waters, against the backdrop of increasing oil imports and maritime transport of chemicals.

With India's progress towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, the challenges to its maritime zones and marine ecosystems are intensifying. Highlighting these issues, DG S Paramesh reiterated the Coast Guard's commitment to regional safety, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders and the role of innovative technologies. The recent inauguration of the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre in Chennai was noted as a pivotal step in boosting India's capability to handle such threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)