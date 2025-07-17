Erdogan and Sharaa Unify Against Regional Threats

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to denounce Israel's offensive on Damascus, as reported by the Turkish presidency on Thursday.

During the conversation, Erdogan articulated his firm opposition to Israel's actions, deeming them a threat not only to Syria but to the broader region. The phone call also noted Erdogan's approval of a recently established ceasefire involving Syria's Druze community.

In response, Syrian leader Sharaa expressed gratitude for Turkey's support, particularly in aiding Syria's defense of its territorial sovereignty and integrity.

