Erdogan and Sharaa Unify Against Regional Threats

Turkish President Erdogan and Syrian leader Sharaa condemned Israel's actions in Damascus during a phone call. Erdogan expressed support for Syria against this regional threat, welcoming a ceasefire with Syria's Druze. Sharaa thanked Erdogan for his backing in safeguarding Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to denounce Israel's offensive on Damascus, as reported by the Turkish presidency on Thursday.

During the conversation, Erdogan articulated his firm opposition to Israel's actions, deeming them a threat not only to Syria but to the broader region. The phone call also noted Erdogan's approval of a recently established ceasefire involving Syria's Druze community.

In response, Syrian leader Sharaa expressed gratitude for Turkey's support, particularly in aiding Syria's defense of its territorial sovereignty and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

