Erdogan and Sharaa Unify Against Regional Threats
Turkish President Erdogan and Syrian leader Sharaa condemned Israel's actions in Damascus during a phone call. Erdogan expressed support for Syria against this regional threat, welcoming a ceasefire with Syria's Druze. Sharaa thanked Erdogan for his backing in safeguarding Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to denounce Israel's offensive on Damascus, as reported by the Turkish presidency on Thursday.
During the conversation, Erdogan articulated his firm opposition to Israel's actions, deeming them a threat not only to Syria but to the broader region. The phone call also noted Erdogan's approval of a recently established ceasefire involving Syria's Druze community.
In response, Syrian leader Sharaa expressed gratitude for Turkey's support, particularly in aiding Syria's defense of its territorial sovereignty and integrity.
