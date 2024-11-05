Foreign Secretary to Address Parliament on India-Canada and India-China Relations Amid Rising Tensions
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on India's strained relations with Canada, amid heightened tensions following an attack on an Indian consular camp. The meeting will also address the evolving India-China relations, with an emphasis on recent de-escalation agreements.
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to present a briefing to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs regarding India's challenging diplomatic relations with Canada and China. The committee, under the leadership of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will convene at 11 am on Wednesday.
The agenda involves Ministry of External Affairs' representatives providing insights on the 2024-25 financial plans and an update by Misri on critical foreign relations with Canada and China. India's ties with Canada have soured over concerns regarding extremism and violence, prompting calls for Canadian action.
Tensions escalated after an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, which drew widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced the attack and urged Canadian authorities to uphold justice. The incident further strained bilateral ties, leading India to recall its High Commissioner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This is the right time to join India's growth story: Prime Minister Modi at Asia Pacific Conference of German Business.
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Advanced Penicillin-G Plant in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Modi Boosts Indian Healthcare with Landmark Projects
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Multi-Crore Projects in Ekta Nagar on National Unity Day
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada