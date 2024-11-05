Tragedy Strikes: Anand District Bridge Collapse Hits Bullet Train Project

In a distressing development, a bridge under construction for the bullet train project in Gujarat's Anand district tragically collapsed on Tuesday. Officials have confirmed that three laborers were trapped in the debris, with rescue operations underway. One laborer has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited reported that the accident occurred at the construction site near the Mahi river. Emergency rescue efforts involving cranes and excavators are ongoing. Anand police and fire brigade teams have responded swiftly to the incident, aiming to save the remaining laborers.

This bridge is integral to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, a key infrastructure initiative spanning 508 kilometers intended to revolutionize high-speed rail travel in India. Once completed, the corridor is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to two hours from the current six, connecting critical economic regions.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is a landmark undertaking by the government, promising advancements in safety, speed, and service for the railway sector. The project, passing through economically dynamic states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, links key business hubs such as Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, and involves an investment of Rs 1,08,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)