Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Anand District Bridge Collapse Hits Bullet Train Project

In Gujarat's Anand district, a bridge under the bullet train project collapsed, trapping three laborers. One has been rescued, with others trapped under debris. This incident affects the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project designed to slash travel time between major economic hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Anand District Bridge Collapse Hits Bullet Train Project
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing development, a bridge under construction for the bullet train project in Gujarat's Anand district tragically collapsed on Tuesday. Officials have confirmed that three laborers were trapped in the debris, with rescue operations underway. One laborer has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited reported that the accident occurred at the construction site near the Mahi river. Emergency rescue efforts involving cranes and excavators are ongoing. Anand police and fire brigade teams have responded swiftly to the incident, aiming to save the remaining laborers.

This bridge is integral to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, a key infrastructure initiative spanning 508 kilometers intended to revolutionize high-speed rail travel in India. Once completed, the corridor is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to two hours from the current six, connecting critical economic regions.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is a landmark undertaking by the government, promising advancements in safety, speed, and service for the railway sector. The project, passing through economically dynamic states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, links key business hubs such as Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, and involves an investment of Rs 1,08,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024