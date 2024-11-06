Skycorp Solar Group Announces U.S. IPO Launch
Skycorp Solar Group Limited has filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise capital by selling 2.7 million ordinary shares. The shares are expected to be priced between $4.00 and $5.00 each. The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol 'PN.'
The IPO is underwritten by Cathay Securities, Inc., marking a significant step in Skycorp's expansion in the American market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
