Skycorp Solar Group Announces U.S. IPO Launch

Skycorp Solar Group Limited has filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise capital by selling 2.7 million ordinary shares. The shares are expected to be priced between $4.00 and $5.00 each. The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol 'PN.'

Updated: 06-11-2024 01:44 IST
Skycorp Solar Group Limited has officially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, as per the latest SEC filing.

The company is offering 2.7 million ordinary shares, with the expected price per share ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'PN.'

The IPO is underwritten by Cathay Securities, Inc., marking a significant step in Skycorp's expansion in the American market.

