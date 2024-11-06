Left Menu

The Race to Decision: U.S. Election Results Unfold

Edison Research is providing the latest results on the U.S. election. It includes continuous updates as votes are counted in key battleground states. For detailed graphics and up-to-the-minute numbers, readers can access the information on the designated Reuters website.

Edison Research has released the latest updates on the U.S. election results. These updates focus on crucial battleground states where the outcome remains uncertain.

This election coverage includes real-time data providing a comprehensive running tally as the votes are counted.

For the full graphics and detailed breakdown, visit the dedicated Reuters page where the information is continuously updated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

