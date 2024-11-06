The Race to Decision: U.S. Election Results Unfold
Edison Research is providing the latest results on the U.S. election. It includes continuous updates as votes are counted in key battleground states. For detailed graphics and up-to-the-minute numbers, readers can access the information on the designated Reuters website.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Edison Research has released the latest updates on the U.S. election results. These updates focus on crucial battleground states where the outcome remains uncertain.
This election coverage includes real-time data providing a comprehensive running tally as the votes are counted.
For the full graphics and detailed breakdown, visit the dedicated Reuters page where the information is continuously updated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harris and Trump Intensify Campaigns in Key Battleground States
Race Tightens: Harris vs. Trump in Battleground States
Tense Election Preparations: Battleground States on High Alert
Fortifying America: Battleground States Brace for Election Challenges
Election Day Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Battleground States