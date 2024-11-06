Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora Encounter

Early Wednesday, security forces eliminated a terrorist during the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. According to an official statement, the operation persists as the Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirms the development on platform X.

The operation followed an encounter on Tuesday, initiated by a coordinated effort from the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the Chuntawadi Kaitsan area, spurred by specific intelligence reports of terrorist presence. The subsequent engagement resulted in an active firefight, with security forces continuing their efforts.

In a related incident on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the 22RR and the CRPF's 92 BN, detained Ashiq Hussain Wani, a terrorist associate. This follows other significant operations earlier, where security forces neutralized multiple terrorists in districts like Anantnag, Akhnoor, and during an attack on a construction site in Ganderbal.

