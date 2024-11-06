Left Menu

Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora Encounter

Security forces continue Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora, eliminating one terrorist. Joint efforts by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF are underway. Recent operations in the region have seen the arrest of a terrorist associate and neutralization of multiple terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:12 IST
Operation Kaitsan: Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Bandipora Encounter
Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Early Wednesday, security forces eliminated a terrorist during the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. According to an official statement, the operation persists as the Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirms the development on platform X.

The operation followed an encounter on Tuesday, initiated by a coordinated effort from the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the Chuntawadi Kaitsan area, spurred by specific intelligence reports of terrorist presence. The subsequent engagement resulted in an active firefight, with security forces continuing their efforts.

In a related incident on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the 22RR and the CRPF's 92 BN, detained Ashiq Hussain Wani, a terrorist associate. This follows other significant operations earlier, where security forces neutralized multiple terrorists in districts like Anantnag, Akhnoor, and during an attack on a construction site in Ganderbal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

