Taiwan-Britain Trade Talks: Boosting Green Energy and Global Engagement

Taiwan and Britain are engaging in a new round of trade discussions to expand investment and green energy initiatives. The dialogues aim to strengthen Taiwan's global participation and foster ties with Europe, despite diplomatic challenges posed by China and a lack of formal agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:42 IST
Taiwan and Britain commenced a fresh series of trade discussions this week, focusing on investment opportunities and the promotion of green energy. These talks follow an important agreement from last year that Taipei hopes will expand its global reach as a technology leader.

Although Taiwan and Britain do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, Taiwan regards Britain as a key democratic ally, particularly in light of increasing Chinese military activities near the island, which China claims as its territory. Britain's consistent support for Taiwan's involvement in global organizations such as the World Health Organization further strengthens this partnership.

Negotiations taking place in Taipei include British officials addressing topics like digital trade, renewable energy, and net-zero goals. Both parties have expressed openness towards signing additional agreements, consistent with enhancing Taiwan's connections with Europe. Despite China's disapproval of closer UK-Taiwan relations, Taiwan continues to pursue global trade integration, evident in its application to join the CPTPP, which Britain joined recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

