Karnataka CM Faces Inquiry in MUDA Scam Amidst Political Firestorm

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Lokayukta Police office in Mysuru on Wednesday for an inquiry following allegations of irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal. The investigation, mandated by a court order on September 27, centers on 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore allegedly allotted illegally to Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi.

Concurrently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified scrutiny by conducting extensive searches across Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to MUDA. This activity follows the summoning of six MUDA employees for questioning. The ED's probe, based on a Lokayukta FIR, implicates Siddaramaiah, putting him in a challenging position both legally and politically.

The FIR implicates Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED is empowered to question individuals and seize assets if necessary. Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and has refused to resign despite BJP's persistent demands. The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to those involved, requesting further investigation details by November 25, with proceedings continuing on November 26.

