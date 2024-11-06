Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Inquiry in MUDA Scam Amidst Political Firestorm

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is under investigation by the Lokayukta and ED following allegations of irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. Accusations involve illegal allotment of sites to his wife. The BJP demands his resignation amidst charges of political misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:56 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at the Lokayukta Police office in Mysuru on Wednesday for an inquiry following allegations of irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal. The investigation, mandated by a court order on September 27, centers on 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore allegedly allotted illegally to Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi.

Concurrently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified scrutiny by conducting extensive searches across Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to MUDA. This activity follows the summoning of six MUDA employees for questioning. The ED's probe, based on a Lokayukta FIR, implicates Siddaramaiah, putting him in a challenging position both legally and politically.

The FIR implicates Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED is empowered to question individuals and seize assets if necessary. Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and has refused to resign despite BJP's persistent demands. The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to those involved, requesting further investigation details by November 25, with proceedings continuing on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

