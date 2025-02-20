Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Clears CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Scam

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police submitted an extensive final report, clearing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of alleged illegalities in the MUDA site allotment. The report, spanning 11,000 pages, was submitted to a special court in Bengaluru. Allegations involved allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, which were found unproven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:07 IST
Karnataka Lokayukta Clears CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police has submitted an exhaustive 11,000-page report to a special court in Bengaluru, concluding an investigation into the controversial MUDA site allotment case. The inquiry was initiated over allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M.

The Lokayukta report came to light a day after exonerating Siddaramaiah of any wrongdoing. Concerns arose after Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotted compensatory sites to Parvathi. A complaint, filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, prompted the inquiry, which ultimately found no substantial evidence to support the charges.

The notice insisted that the alleged case was civil, based on misinterpretation of facts, and required no further action. The Lokayukta will continue investigations into MUDA's site allotments based on a 50:50 ratio, extending from 2016 to 2024, and will submit an additional report under CRPC guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025