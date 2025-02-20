Karnataka Lokayukta Clears CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Scam

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police has submitted an exhaustive 11,000-page report to a special court in Bengaluru, concluding an investigation into the controversial MUDA site allotment case. The inquiry was initiated over allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M.

The Lokayukta report came to light a day after exonerating Siddaramaiah of any wrongdoing. Concerns arose after Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotted compensatory sites to Parvathi. A complaint, filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, prompted the inquiry, which ultimately found no substantial evidence to support the charges.

The notice insisted that the alleged case was civil, based on misinterpretation of facts, and required no further action. The Lokayukta will continue investigations into MUDA's site allotments based on a 50:50 ratio, extending from 2016 to 2024, and will submit an additional report under CRPC guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)