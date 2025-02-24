Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Lokayukta Report Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for manipulating a Lokayukta report related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam. Kumaraswamy alleged political interference hindered the investigation's integrity. A Special Investigation Team was formed to probe land encroachment allegations against Kumaraswamy, amidst claims of harassment and missing documents.

Updated: 24-02-2025 20:57 IST
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of manipulating the Lokayukta report concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The report, which cleared the first four accused, was branded as orchestrated by Kumaraswamy, suggesting a need for 'divine protection' for the Lokayukta.

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police had submitted an extensive 11,000-page report on February 20, detailing the case. Allegations have been raised against Siddaramaiah, particularly concerning the allocation of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M, which Kumaraswamy claims is mired in illegalities.

Kumaraswamy lamented over what he perceives as government harassment and historical injustices, dating back to his days as a film distributor. Despite earlier requests for land surveying and investigations, he asserts these were ignored, while new, questionable claimants have emerged. Emphasizing transparency, Kumaraswamy challenged the state to conduct an international land survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

