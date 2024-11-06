Tragic Love: Interfaith Couple's Final Act

A young interfaith couple in Syana tragically ended their lives amid familial disapproval of their relationship, police reported on Wednesday.

The Hindu man, aged 24, who had previously been accused of abducting his 18-year-old Muslim partner, spent a month in jail before being released on bail.

The couple allegedly took their own lives within hours of each other, prompting a police investigation into the distressing sequence of events.

