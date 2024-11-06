Left Menu

Tragic Love: Interfaith Couple's Final Act

An interfaith couple from Syana, facing familial opposition for their relationship, allegedly committed suicide. The Hindu man had previously been jailed after the Muslim woman's family accused him of abduction. Their deaths, occurring hours apart, are under investigation by local authorities.

  • Country:
  • India

A young interfaith couple in Syana tragically ended their lives amid familial disapproval of their relationship, police reported on Wednesday.

The Hindu man, aged 24, who had previously been accused of abducting his 18-year-old Muslim partner, spent a month in jail before being released on bail.

The couple allegedly took their own lives within hours of each other, prompting a police investigation into the distressing sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

