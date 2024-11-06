U.S. Election 2023: Real-time Results Update
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:02 IST
Edison Research provides the latest updates on the U.S. election results, highlighting crucial developments as votes are counted.
The tally includes a focus on battleground states, which are pivotal in determining the election outcome. Real-time updates are crucial for observers and stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
