Trump Victory: Economic Shifts and Their Global Impact

In a significant turn of events, Donald Trump is projected to win the White House, leading to a ripple effect across global economies. The U.S. dollar and stock market are expected to emerge as key beneficiaries under a Republican-led administration.

Analysts forecast that Trump's economic policies would drive up inflation and growth, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates to prevent an overheating economy. This is likely to boost the dollar, while imposing tariffs and other trade measures could depress growth internationally.

Nonetheless, market volatility is anticipated across various sectors, particularly in emerging markets, due to the administration's protectionist policies and fiscal deficits. This could lead to increased borrowing costs, affecting commodities and sustainable investing severely.

