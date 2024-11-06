Left Menu

Trump Victory: Economic Shifts and Their Global Impact

A Trump presidency impacts various economic sectors, benefitting the U.S. dollar and stock market but affecting bonds, emerging markets, and sustainable investing negatively. Anticipated higher inflation and growth could lead to changes in trade policies and tax regulations, influencing global economic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:41 IST
Trump Victory: Economic Shifts and Their Global Impact
Trump

In a significant turn of events, Donald Trump is projected to win the White House, leading to a ripple effect across global economies. The U.S. dollar and stock market are expected to emerge as key beneficiaries under a Republican-led administration.

Analysts forecast that Trump's economic policies would drive up inflation and growth, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to maintain high interest rates to prevent an overheating economy. This is likely to boost the dollar, while imposing tariffs and other trade measures could depress growth internationally.

Nonetheless, market volatility is anticipated across various sectors, particularly in emerging markets, due to the administration's protectionist policies and fiscal deficits. This could lead to increased borrowing costs, affecting commodities and sustainable investing severely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024